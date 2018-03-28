The Supreme Court turned once again to partisan gerrymandering, hearing the second case this term involving voters who have challenged their respective states’ congressional districts as rigged to the point that they unfairly infringe on on voters’ rights.

The latest case involves Maryland, where voters said the heavily Democratic state legislature drew district boundaries in 2011 to transform the GOP-leaning 6th District into a Democratic stronghold.

A lower court rejected the voters’ challenge, and they appealed, asking the justices to overturn the map.

Last year the justices heard another case out of Wisconsin that involved a GOP-run state that drew lines to maximize Republicans’ seats in the state legislature. In that case, it was Democrats who challenged the map, arguing their rights were trampled.

Yet another gerrymandering case out of North Carolina case is in limbo.

The court has yet to issue a ruling in the Wisconsin case, and Justice Stephen G. Breyer suggested Wednesday they might want to combine all of the cases together, then sort out what’s legal and what’s not.

“I do see an advantage. You could have a blackboard and have everyone’s theory on it, and then you’d have the pros and cons and then you’d be able to look at them all,” he said.

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District went from having 46.7 percent registered GOP voters and 35.8 percent Democratic in 2010 to 33.3 percent Republican and 44.1 percent Democratic in the redrawn map the following year.

Former Maryland Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley had acknowledged his intent to benefit Democratic voters.

“People were very upfront about what they were trying to do here, which was to create another Democratic district. And they did that,” Justice Elena Kagan said. “The Maryland legislature got exactly what it intended.”

But some justices remained skeptical about when a court should intervene with a specific test, and whether that would make it impossible for states to redistrict.

“Hasn’t this court said time and again you can’t take all consideration of partisan advantage out of districting?” said Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.

The Maryland map was challenged by a voter referendum in 2012 and subsequently approved by 64 percent of voters in that year’s election. Steven M. Sullivan, Maryland’s solicitor general, told the justices that overturning the map would be “a blow against democracy.”

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy suggested it would be too late for the court to enjoin Maryland’s map this year with the midterms right around the corner.

Legal analysts said the court was smart to take cases involving both a Democrat-drawn map and a GOP-drawn map in the same term.

“It seems pretty reasonable to think the court has granted and decided to hear the Maryland case so it could consider two different types of claims at the same time,” said Bradley Garcia, an attorney at O’Melveny law firm and former law clerk for Justice Elena Kagan, who filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the Wisconsin case.

He has urged the justices to come up with a standard for determining if state legislatures have gone too far in redistricting for partisan purposes.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.