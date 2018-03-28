Remember Ed Schaefer? You should — you paid $30,500 for his hand-painted portrait.

How about Steve Preston? His official government portrait cost you $19,500.

But the days of taxpayers paying for oil paintings of government officials, obscure or memorable, are gone.

President Trump signed a law Tuesday prohibiting the use of government funds to pay for oil portraits of the president, vice president, Cabinet members and lawmakers. The portraits, an old tradition in Washington, can often cost $20,000-$40,000.

The measure was first introduced in Congress in 2013, after reports that federal agencies spent more than $400,000 on portraits displayed in government buildings, often in secure locations not open to the public.

The Obama administration was guilty of the vanity practice, often as high-level officials were on their way out. The Environmental Protection Agency spent nearly $40,000 on a portrait of Administrator Lisa Jackson, $41,200 for a painting of Air Force Secretary Michael Donley, and $22,500 for a 3-by-4-foot portrait of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack.

The Washington Times reported in 2012 that the Obama administration paid out at least $180,000 for official portraits in the previous year.

The George W. Bush administration also indulged in the Washington tradition, spending more than $40,000 on a painting of former Attorney General John Ashcroft.

Mr. Schaefer, a former Bush administration Agriculture secretary, also was immortalized in oil paint. So was Mr. Preston, who served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development for only seven months in the waning days of the Bush administration.

The current law, known as the EGO Act (Eliminating Government-Funded Oil-Painting), was introduced in January 2017 by Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Democratic Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Deb Fischer of Nebraska.

“When America is trillions of dollars in debt, we should take every reasonable measure to reduce the burden passed on to our children and grandchildren,” Mr. Cassidy said at the time. “Tax dollars should go to building roads and improving schools — not oil paintings that very few people ever see or care about.”

Portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, costing about $500,000, were commissioned by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, which unveiled the paintings last month.

The White House Historical Association also has commissioned portraits of presidents with private donations.

