President Trump is hyping the economic boost from a massive infrastructure program, applying pressure on Capitol Hill Democrats to get on board or else risk missing out as they did on tax cuts that are increasingly popular with voters.

Armed with a new study from his Council of Economic Advisers that forecasts significant job growth from the $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, Mr. Trump will make the pitch Thursday in front of a crowd of construction workers in Richfield, Ohio.

It kicks off a series of road trips to whip up public support and spur Congress, particularly Democrats, to begin moving the plan this year with piecemeal legislation.

The White House wants to get as much of the program through this year as possible, but if necessary will continue to push more legislation next year.

“We never anticipated this would be an easy process. But the president is in it for the long haul,” said a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the Ohio event.

The president’s message will focus on the “the economic agenda that he has put forward and how that will unleash commerce and jobs and grow the wages and opportunities for our workers,” the official said.

In the study released Wednesday, the president’s economists estimated that the 10-year infrastructure program could add 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points to average annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP).

That’s tens of billions of dollars in America’s more than $19 trillion economy.

The remarks will be delivered at a training center for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18, where members are heavy-equipment operators, mechanics and surveyors for the construction industry.

Mr. Trump will hammer home the council’s finding that the investment in rebuilding America’s crumbing highways, bridges and water systems will create 290,000 to 414,000 new construction jobs during the 10 year window.

Other key findings in the report include:

• An estimated 350,000 infrastructure workers are currently unemployed and available to fill positions.

• The new jobs would overwhelmingly benefit workers with only a high school degree or less, providing them 14 percent higher pay than other jobs for workers without a college education.

Mr. Trump proposed spending $200 billion to leverage a total investment of $1.5 trillion from state and local governments. He also wants to streamline the federal approval process, cutting the time it take to permit a basic roadway from more than five years to two years or less, which would dramatically reduce costs.

The biggest obstacle to the president’s plan is Senate Democrats. They say it shifts too much of the burden to state governments and rolls back environmental protections.

Senate Democrats made a counterproposal for $1 trillion in direct federal spending on infrastructure. They would pay for it by revoking the tax cut for the top income bracket.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer insisted the president’s plan was a nonstarter and the Democrats’ plan was just plain better.

“Our plan would do three things compared to the president,” the New York Democrat said. “First, create many more jobs than the Trump plan. Second, build many more projects than the Trump plan. And third, build the infrastructure America actually needs, not just what Republican donors and private investors can profit from.”

Mr. Trump hopes his roadshow will help break up the solid Democratic opposition, peeling off the party’s most vulnerable incumbents running in state he easily carried in 2016.

The president’s strategy got high marks form lobby shops pushing the plan.

“History suggests if the President continues to pound the pavement in the states pushing for his infrastructure plan he will be successful,” said Kerri Leininger, chief lobbyist for the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association.

Jay Timmons, president of the national Association of Manufacturers, echoed the president’s economic message.

“Like tax reform, a significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure has the power to supercharge manufacturing in America by improving our competitiveness while also making our families and communities safer,” he said. “The administration has already delivered on some important permitting reforms and the president’s call for a substantial $1.5 trillion investment is the kind of leadership manufacturers have wanted for a very long time.”

