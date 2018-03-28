CLEVELAND (AP) - A U.S. soldier from northeast Ohio who was killed in the Korean War has been identified after 68 years and is to be buried with full military honors.

The Plain Dealer reports that the niece of Army Sgt. First Class Peter Simon says his remains are being returned for burial Saturday in a cemetery in the Cleveland suburb of Northfield.

Dolores Soltesz, of the Cleveland suburb of Maple Heights, says the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency notified her earlier this year that Simon’s remains had been identified. The agency said he was killed in action Sept. 5, 1950. His remains were found the next year but remained unidentified until this January.

Soltesz says Simon’s mother had previously provided officials with a DNA sample for identification purposes.

