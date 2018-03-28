The Department of Veterans Affairs says it is “grieved” about the suicide of a veteran at a VA medical center in St. Louis.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the veteran’s family and loved ones, our medical center staff and the members of the community affected by this tragic incident,” the VA said in a statement, adding that the St. Louis Police Department is investigating the incident.

The 62-year-old veteran killed himself in a waiting room of the John Cochran VA Medical Center, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The circumstances haven’t been disclosed.

About 22 veterans commit suicide each day in the U.S.

