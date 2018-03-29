Here are the government’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for January. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. Alaska Airlines, 88.9 percent

2. Hawaiian Airlines, 88.3 percent

3. United Airlines, 84.7 percent

4. Delta Air Lines 84.3 percent

5. Spirit Airlines, 82.9 percent

6. Virgin America, 82.5 percent

7. American Airlines, 82.5 percent

8. Southwest Airlines, 81.8 percent

9. Allegiant Air, 78.6 percent

10. Mesa Airlines, 76.9 percent

11. Endeavor Air, 76.5 percent

12. Republic Airlines, 76.2 percent

13. SkyWest Airlines, 75.3 percent

14. Frontier Airlines, 74.9 percent

15. Envoy Air, 74.7 percent

16. ExpressJet, 74.6 percent

17. PSA, 70.2 percent

18. JetBlue Airways, 65.8 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 79.6 percent

___

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

