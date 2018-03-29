Here are the government’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for January. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.
1. Alaska Airlines, 88.9 percent
2. Hawaiian Airlines, 88.3 percent
3. United Airlines, 84.7 percent
4. Delta Air Lines 84.3 percent
5. Spirit Airlines, 82.9 percent
6. Virgin America, 82.5 percent
7. American Airlines, 82.5 percent
8. Southwest Airlines, 81.8 percent
9. Allegiant Air, 78.6 percent
10. Mesa Airlines, 76.9 percent
11. Endeavor Air, 76.5 percent
12. Republic Airlines, 76.2 percent
13. SkyWest Airlines, 75.3 percent
14. Frontier Airlines, 74.9 percent
15. Envoy Air, 74.7 percent
16. ExpressJet, 74.6 percent
17. PSA, 70.2 percent
18. JetBlue Airways, 65.8 percent
Total for all covered airlines: 79.6 percent
___
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
