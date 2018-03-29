Andrew McCabe needs your help.

“Friends” of the former FBI deputy director set up a crowdfunding page Thursday afternoon for his legal expenses, and it quickly took off.

At 6:40 p.m. EDT, the Andrew McCabe Legal Defense Fund had been up for less than five hours and had already upped its target number once and was closing in on that larger number, having raised more than $187,000 toward its $250,000 goal.

The page had raised contributions from 4,558 people and had been shared on Facebook 2,800 times.

The page set up for Mr. McCabe, who was fired for leaking and lack of candor in the Hillary Clinton email probe, says that he needs a legal defense fund for a variety of reasons.

“Media reports indicate that at a minimum, there are a number of congressional inquiries that he will be required to respond to, as well as the broader Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigation that is ongoing, and any potential lawsuits he might consider,” the page states.

The page is accompanied by a picture of Mr. McCabe with his wife, their two children and their dog, apparently taken at the FBI headquarters.

Jill McCabe ran as a Democrat for Virginia state Senate in 2015 and took considerable campaign cash from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton ally. At the time, her husband was overseeing the Clinton email probe — a coincidence that has prompted much criticism from President Trump and his supporters.

Mr. McCabe was fired less than two days before he’d be eligible to retire early with full benefits for misconduct, but the page insists it is not a retirement fund.

According to the page, the leader of Mr. McCabe’s legal team is Michael R. Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general.

