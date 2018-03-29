Andrew McCabe needs your help.

Friends of the former FBI deputy director set up a crowdfunding page Thursday afternoon for his legal expenses, and it quickly took off.

At 9 p.m. EDT, the Andrew McCabe Legal Defense Fund had been up for just over seven hours, quickly reached its $150,000 target, upped its target to $250,000 and met that larger number too, at more than $264,000.

The page had raised contributions from 6,433 people and had been shared on Facebook 4,600 times.

The page set up for Mr. McCabe, who was fired for leaking and lack of candor in the Hillary Clinton email probe, says that he needs a legal defense fund for a variety of reasons.

“Media reports indicate that at a minimum, there are a number of congressional inquiries that he will be required to respond to, as well as the broader Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigation that is ongoing, and any potential lawsuits he might consider,” the page states.

A McCabe spokeswoman told the New York Daily News that the page was not fraudulent but had no further comment.

The page is accompanied by a picture of Mr. McCabe with his wife, their two children and their dog, apparently taken at the FBI headquarters.

Jill McCabe ran as a Democrat for Virginia state Senate in 2015 and took considerable campaign cash from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton ally. At the time, her husband was overseeing the Clinton email probe — a coincidence that has prompted much criticism from President Trump and his supporters.

Mr. McCabe was fired less than two days before he’d be eligible to retire early with full benefits for misconduct, but the page insists it is not a retirement fund.

According to the page, the leader of Mr. McCabe’s legal team is Michael R. Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general.

