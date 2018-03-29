BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut high school employee is accused of threatening to “execute” white men and stomping on an American flag in a classroom.
A police report says Harding High School in-school suspension counselor Carl Lemon was arrested Wednesday and charged with threatening and breach of peace.
The document says a teacher reported that Lemon said he “couldn’t wait for the Panthers to give the OK and a revolution begins” because he would “execute every white man he gets his hands on.”
Sixty-three year-old Lemon is black.
The police report says Lemon also stepped on a flag and told students: “This is what I think about it.”
No phone number is listed for Lemon. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
School administrators haven’t returned a phone message seeking comment.
