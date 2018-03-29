MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire’s largest city will be commissioned on May 26.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the official sponsor of the future USS Manchester, joined other officials Thursday to announce the details of the commissioning ceremony, which will take place at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth.

The ship, which was built in Alabama, was christened and launched in 2016. The commissioning ceremony will mark its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy.

The last vessel commissioned in Portsmouth was the USS New Hampshire submarine in 2008.

