Fox News host Laura Ingraham apologized Thursday to gun-control activist David Hogg “in the spirit of Holy Week” for some schoolyard taunts about his GPA — but that wasn’t enough for him.

Ms. Ingraham had snickered at Mr. Hogg saying to TMZ that he’d been turned down by four colleges. In response Wednesday night, Mr. Hogg appealed to his 600,000 followers to complain to 12 advertisers on her show.

By early Thursday afternoon, three of the 12 had said they would pull their ads and Ms. Ingraham apologized.

“Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA — incl. @DavidHogg111,” she tweeted. “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

She continued over two tweets to offer an olive branch.

“For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion,” she continued.

Not enough, Mr. Hogg replied.

“An apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough,” he tweeted 18 hours after enlisting Ms. Ingraham’s advertisers.

He then upped his demands, saying Ms. Ingraham must attack Fox News and its coverage of the anti-gun movement.

“I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight,” he said.

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

