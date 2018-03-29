Outgoing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Thursday that he was fired because of his stance against privatizing the department.

“I think that it’s essential for national security and for the country that we honor our commitment by having a strong VA. I was not against reforming VA, but I was against privatization,” Mr. Shulkin said on National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition.”

President Trump announced Mr. Shulkin would be replaced at the VA on Wednesday and thanked him for his service. The secretary said the firing was more political than anything else, particularly after questions were raised regarding an official trip to Europe last summer.

“There was nothing improper about this trip, and I was not allowed to put up an official statement or to even respond to this by the White House. I think this was really just being used in a political context to try to make sure that I wasn’t as effective as a leader moving forward,” Mr. Shulkin said.

He and his wife went to England and Denmark where he also accepted tickets to the Wimbledon tennis tournament. The Inspector General’s report criticized Mr. Shulkin for the expenses on the trip, including improperly accepting those tickets.

In an op-ed in The New York Times, Mr. Shulkin said his successes at the department “intensified the ambitions of people who want to put V.A. health care in the hands of the private sector.”

“They saw me as an obstacle to privatization who had to be removed,” he wrote. “That is because I am convinced that privatization is a political issue aimed at rewarding select people and companies with profits, even if it undermines care for veterans.”

He said the VA has become “entangled in a brutal power struggle” over the health care options for 9 million veterans.

In recent months, Mr. Shulkin said, “the environment in Washington has turned so toxic, chaotic, disrespectful and subversive that it became impossible for me to accomplish the important work that our veterans need and deserve.”

“It should not be this hard to serve your country,” he said.

