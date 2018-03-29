President Trump said Thursday that he’s had concerns with Amazon’s business model long before running for president.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Axios reported Wednesday that the president wants to “go after” the online retailer, causing company stock prices to drop. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the briefing later that there was no immediate plan to take on Amazon.

Mr. Trump has tweeted about his position on this issue before and said that there should be a provision that allows the government to impose a sales tax on third-party vendors. Amazon started to collect taxes on items sold directly to customers last year.

