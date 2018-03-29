MIAMI (AP) - Immigration officials say 271 people were arrested in a 5-day operation across the state of Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a Wednesday statement that 99 people had criminal records and the rest had faced other offenses including immigration violations. Forty-nine of those arrested were considered ICE fugitives, and 39 had been previously deported.
The county with the highest number was Miami-Dade, with 76 arrests. Home to Fort Lauderdale, Broward county saw 65 arrests.
The agency highlighted the arrest of a Cuban citizen convicted of attempted murder in 2014, and a Mexican citizen convicted of child exploitation in 2013. A Haitian man was arrested in Tampa and had several criminal convictions including burglary, prostitution and rape.
