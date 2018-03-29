NEW YORK — Attorney Gloria Allred says she’s no longer representing a former contestant on “The Apprentice” who has accused President Donald Trump of unwanted kissing and groping.

Allred is famous for advocating for women who accuse powerful men of sexual harassment. She didn’t disclose a reason for her split with Summer Zervos.

The decision came days after a New York court said Zervos could proceed with a defamation lawsuit against the Republican president.

Zervos says Trump hurt her reputation by publicly denying her claims that he subjected her to unwanted advances.

Most of the legal work in the lawsuit was being performed by a different attorney, Mariann Wang, who continues to represent Zervos.

Allred said her firm’s withdrawal “has nothing to do with the merits of her case against President Trump.”

