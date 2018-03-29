Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected requests to name a second special counsel to probe allegations of misconduct at the FBI, saying Thursday that other investigations should be able to cover the ground already.
The move came a day after the Justice Department’s inspector general said he was opening a probe into the FBI’s use of the anti-Trump Steele dossier to win approval to snoop on a Trump campaign figure in 2016.
Mr. Sessions said the inspector general’s probe, plus an internal department review by a U.S. attorney, are good enough, and there’s no need to resort to the extraordinary step of a new special counsel.
Mr. Sessions said that since the current system was created in 1999, only two cases have warranted a special counsel, and the FBI probe isn’t yet one of them.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.