Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected requests to name a second special counsel to probe allegations of misconduct at the FBI, saying Thursday that other investigations should be able to cover the ground already.



The move came a day after the Justice Department’s inspector general said he was opening a probe into the FBI’s use of the anti-Trump Steele dossier to win approval to snoop on a Trump campaign figure in 2016.



Mr. Sessions said the inspector general’s probe, plus an internal department review by a U.S. attorney, are good enough, and there’s no need to resort to the extraordinary step of a new special counsel.

The attorney general said the benefit of this approach is that the inspector general can, in some circumstances, make findings public at the end of his probe even if no criminal charges are filed — something a special counsel wouldn’t normally do.



He said that since the current system was created in 1999, only two cases have warranted a special counsel, and the FBI probe isn’t yet one of them.

“Congress created the department’s Office of the Inspector General explicitly for the purpose of, among other things, investigating alleged violations of criminal and civil laws by department employees, including actions taken by former employees after they have left government service,” Mr. Sessions said.

He insisted Inspector General Michael Horowitz will be able to probe past behavior by former FBI Director James Comey, fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and others who were involved in approving snooping on Carter Page, a one-time Trump campaign foreign policy advisor who was subjected to months of wiretapping under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Top Republicans had called on Mr. Sessions to name a special counsel specifically because they believe former officials will be tough to reach. Those outside government service cannot easily be compelled to cooperate with inspector general’s probes, analysts said.

In question is the FBI’s use of an anti-Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, on orders from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign. The dossier accused the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election, and included graphic details about frolicking with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel for good measure.

President Trump and his team have denied the allegations and most of the dossier remains unsubstantiated. Mr. Steele himself has cast doubt on some of his own findings in a court case playing out in London.

The FBI used the Steele dossier to help convince the FISA court to approve wiretapping Mr. Page — but how instrumental the dossier was, and whether the FBI should have been more suspicious of its information, or more forthcoming with the court about the political antecedents, is what Mr. Horowitz will now probe.

Republicans say the FBI shielded key details from the court, and say if the bureau had been honest no surveillance would have been approved. Democrats counter that the FBI had given the court enough information, and argue the surveillance would have been approved even without the Steele dossier. They also point out the surveillance of Mr. Page didn’t begin until after he had separated from the Trump campaign.

Mr. Steele was dumped as an FBI source after the bureau discovered he was leaking to the press, Republicans say.



