Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden called out President Trump on Wednesday for his past remarks equating protesters and extremist groups.

“Some national voices — our most important voice, allegedly — drawing a moral equivalency between those dark forces and those who protested their vile actions, quote, ‘very fine people on both sides,’ ” Mr. Biden said in a speech at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

The former vice president has made headlines in recent months by slamming Mr. Trump more directly, even saying he would’ve “beat the hell” out of him in high school. The remarks in Madison on Wednesday call back to last summer when Mr. Trump was hesitant to criticize white nationalist groups, including neo-Nazis and Klansmen, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rumors have already started circling about Mr. Biden’s 2020 presidential ambitions, but he said he still hasn’t decided.

“The honest-to-God truth, folks, is, at this moment, no,” he said in response to the question during the event in Madison.

Mr. Biden added that the family is still recovering from the death of his son, Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015.

