CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas school district has filed a lawsuit requesting that a 15-year-old special-education student be prohibited from returning to school after he posted a photo of himself with a gun on Snapchat allegedly saying he wanted to kill someone and spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Vilonia School District filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

The boy’s parents have transferred the case to federal court, citing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The federal law requires public school districts to provide students with free and equal educational opportunities.

The district is requesting the case be returned to circuit court, arguing that it concerns an urgent safety matter.

An administrative hearing on the teen’s suspension is scheduled for April 12.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

