Rep. Mike Coffman said Thursday that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin did not do enough to change the problematic structure within the agency.

“Dr. Shulkin did nothing to change the culture within the Department of Veterans Affairs, and there’s a calcified layer at the top at the most senior executive services levels that have failed our veterans year after year after year,” Mr. Coffman, Colorado Republican, said on CNN.

President Trump announced Wednesday that he was replacing Mr. Shulkin with his personal physician Adm. Ronny L. Jackson. Mr. Shulkin said Thursday that his leadership at the VA has been “mischaracterized” and the administration wanted to move toward privatization.

Mr. Coffman said it was Mr. Shulkin’s lack of action that triggered the termination.

“Nothing changed at the VA, and he really needed to go,” the congressman said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.