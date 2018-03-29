Rep. Mike Coffman said Thursday that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin did not do enough to change the problematic structure within the agency.
“Dr. Shulkin did nothing to change the culture within the Department of Veterans Affairs, and there’s a calcified layer at the top at the most senior executive services levels that have failed our veterans year after year after year,” Mr. Coffman, Colorado Republican, said on CNN.
President Trump announced Wednesday that he was replacing Mr. Shulkin with his personal physician Adm. Ronny L. Jackson. Mr. Shulkin said Thursday that his leadership at the VA has been “mischaracterized” and the administration wanted to move toward privatization.
Mr. Coffman said it was Mr. Shulkin’s lack of action that triggered the termination.
“Nothing changed at the VA, and he really needed to go,” the congressman said.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.