The Defense Department confirmed Thursday the Trump White House and Defense Secretary James Mattis have begun initial talks over whether to funnel billions from the Pentagon’s coffers into the administration’s border wall program.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told reporters Thursday Mr. Mattis and Mr. Trump have discussed issue of siphoning off federal funds for defense and national security toward the White House’s plan to erect a new border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“They have talked about the proposal, potentially,” she said during a press conference at the Defense Department. “Securing Americans and securing the nation is paramount — of paramount importance to the secretary. They have talked about it, but I don’t have any more details with respect to any specifics.”

Ms. White’s comments came days after recent reports claimed Mr. Trump was considering shifting an unknown portion of Defense Department funds, set aside for department operations in the recently approved Omnibus spending package, toward the border wall effort.

Mr. Trump reportedly considered vetoing the bipartisan $1.3 trillion omnibus spending deal, which set aside billions for new weapons and training for U.S. forces, due to a lack of funds for the new border wall.

The commander in chief eventually did sign the massive spending measure into law earlier this month, but not before taking to the airwaves to vent his frustration over the lack of financial support for the administration’s immigration and border security agenda. During the nationally televised press conference, Mr. Trump vowed never to sign a similar spending package into law, unless federal lawmakers addressed the White House’s demands for the border wall project.

Shortly thereafter, Mr. Trump stoked speculation that he would look to military coffers to fund the border project, tweeting that the border wall “is all about National Defense” and that the U.S. will “Build WALL through M!” Two advisers told The Washington Post that “M” stood for “military.”

On Thursday, Ms. White repeatedly declined to comment on the nature of the talks between Mr. Mattis and Mr. Trump on Pentagon options to finance the border wall program.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Mr. Trump will make sure that any action he takes to build the wall will be “fully within his rights and his executive authority.”

“I can’t get into the specifics of that at this point,” she told reporters. “But I can tell you that the continuation of building the wall is ongoing and we’re going to continue moving forward in that process.”

