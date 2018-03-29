Amid talk of increasing the number of armed personnel in schools, the percentage of public schools in the U.S. with school resource or law enforcement officers on hand has already jumped compared to 10 years ago, according to a federal report released Thursday.

The percentage of schools reporting the presence of a school resource officer during the 2015-2016 school year was 42 percent, up from 32 percent in 2005-2006, according to the report from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Nearly half — 48 percent of schools — also reported the presence of sworn law enforcement officers in 2015-2016, up from 36 percent a decade earlier.

And 57 percent reported the presence of security staff, up from 42 percent in 2005-2006.

The percentages were generally higher for secondary schools than primary schools, the report found.

The idea of adding more armed security personnel to schools has gotten renewed attention in the wake of last month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, that claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Florida school safety measure signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott earlier this month clears the way for the hiring of additional school resource officers in the state.

As part of the White House’s school safety proposals, the Trump administration said the Department of Justice will assist schools in partnering with state and local law enforcement to provide firearms training for qualified volunteer school personnel.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos convened an opening organizational meeting this week of a recently created federal commission on school safety, which was designed to examine how to implement the school safety priorities that the White House outlined earlier this month.

