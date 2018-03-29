Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Thursday that 60 U.S. diplomats will be expelled and the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg closed down in a tit-for-tat response to U.S. sanctions in the wake of a nerve-gas attack on an ex-Russian double agent living in England.

Similar measures are expected against more than two dozen Western countries and the NATO alliance that have taken action against Russia over the attack earlier this month that left ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter gravely ill.

The Trump administration, saying it was acting in support of the government of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, earlier this week expelled 60 Russian diplomats — many believed to be intelligence agents operating under cover — and said it was closing Moscow’s consulate in Seattle.

The May government says analysis of the nerve gas and other evidence point to the direct involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government, charges the Russians have staunchly denied.

Mr. Lavrov told reporters in Moscow that the measures were “reciprocal,” meant to mirror the steps the U.S. has taken.

The Russian news website Sputnik News said that U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry to be informed of the new measures Thursday. Mr. Huntsman did not talk to reporters after leaving the meeting.

Separately, Mr. Lavrov revealed that Russia is calling for an emergency meeting of the watchdog group the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, in order to examine the evidence and determine who was behind the attack.

​To date, nearly 30 NATO and allied countries have announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats and other sanctions in recent days, including Germany, Canada, France, Australia and Georgia. NATO announced Wednesday that 10 of the 30 Russians in the mission posted at the alliance’s Brussels headquarters were also being sent home.

