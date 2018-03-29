The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Russian election meddling probe has requested President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign hand over documents related to two White House officials.

In a letter sent Tuesday and made public Thursday, committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, wrote to Trump 2016 campaign lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg seeking email records pertaining to former campaign officials Rick Dearborn and John Mashburn — who both went on to work at the White House.

Mr. Mashburn served as a policy director for the Trump campaign and is now the deputy White House Cabinet secretary.

Mr. Dearborn served in the administration as deputy chief of staff for legislative, intergovernmental affairs and implementation but recently left the White House. Earlier Mr. Dearborn worked as the executive director of Mr. Trump’s transition team.

The Senate committee has been investigating Russian meddling for nearly a year and in recent months appeared to be headed for a partisan split after Mr. Grassley and Ms. Feinstein both said they were going their own ways in the probe. Thursday’s news was greeted on Capitol Hill as a sign of possible bipartisan cooperation.

Why the senators were requesting additional information on Mr. Dearborn and Mr. Mashburn was not made public.

In the letter, Mr. Grassley and Ms. Feinstein explain that “we believe information obtained in a recent committee interview warrants expanding those searches to two additional custodians who were not included in the original effort.”

According to the committee the Trump campaign has already provided more than 28,000 pages of documents, as well as letters detailing 21 campaign staffers whose emails were searched with more than 300 search terms.

The senators are seeking the additional documents by April 12.

