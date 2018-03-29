State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Thursday the agency is not worried about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

“We continue to ask China to use its unique leverage on North Korea to come to the table. North Korea has said through our interlocutors that it’s willing to denuclearize. That is really the capstone of our policy,” Ms. Nauert said on CNN.

Mr. Kim took a train to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese leaders, marking his first foreign trip since taking power in 2011. Mr. Trump is also planning on meeting with Mr. Kim to discuss denuclearization.

“We don’t have a date set, but we’re hoping that will take place,” Ms. Nauert said.

