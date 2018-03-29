ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on the final day of the Georgia legislative session (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

It could soon be a felony to knowingly provide a firearm to a person with a prior felony conviction under a proposal passed by the Georgia House Thursday.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Rep. Jesse Petrea of Savannah, represents a rare specimen in gun-friendly Georgia: a piece of gun-control legislation with bipartisan support.

The proposal calls for a prison sentence of one to five years for a first offense and five to 10 years for subsequent offenses.

A late change made by the House to allow for the transfer of a firearm to someone that has been pardoned of a felony conviction must be approved by the Senate before the bill goes to the governor’s desk.

___

1:00 p.m.

The Georgia House has passed a budget for fiscal year 2019 that fully funds the state’s K-12 education formula after over a decade of cutbacks.

The $26 billion-dollar budget will go to Gov. Nathan Deal’s desk, where he is expected to quickly sign it into law. The measure passed the Senate on Tuesday.

The proposal, buoyed by a $195 million increase in the governor’s tax revenue estimate, includes an additional $167 million for K-12 education and allows lawmakers to fully fund the Quality Basic Education formula.

The new budget also includes $100 million in borrowing for transit projects, $360 million toward the teacher retirement pension system and about $16 million in funding for school safety in the wake of last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

___

10:25 a.m.

Georgia House lawmakers are calling on state senators to allow adults of all ages who were sexually abused as children to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers.

Woodbine GOP Rep. Jason Spencer, victims and victims’ advocates held a news conference Thursday morning to denounce the Senate’s “watered-down” version of a bill that passed the House unanimously last month. Spencer says the Senate’s proposal “leaves victims behind.” He hopes senators pass his version of the bill before the legislative session ends at midnight.

Spencer’s proposal gives victims until the age of 38 to sue their abuser or an entity that covered up the abuse. It also would give victims of all ages a one-year window to file suit.

A Senate committee has since removed the one-year window and said victims should not be able to sue after the age of 30. The current age limit for filing suit is 23.

___

2 a.m.

Georgia lawmakers must decide the fate of proposals to overhaul metro Atlanta’s transit system and revamp the state’s voting system on the final day of the session.

Thursday marks the final day that the legislature plans to meet this year. The rush to pass bills before midnight can lead to dramatic last-minute changes to legislation - either accidentally or intentionally - amid the chaos.

The two chambers are continuing to negotiate whether to scrap the state’s electronic voting machines for a system that uses paper ballots.

Lawmakers also are expected to debate a proposed new regional transit authority called the ATL. House and Senate proposals currently differ in terms of how funding would be handled.

The legislature also needs to finalize the state’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.