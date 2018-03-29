President Trump rallied support Thursday for his plan to rebuild America’s crumbling highways, bridges and power grid, prodding Congress to break the logjam holding up the projects.

Standing in front of a crowd of union construction workers in Richfield, Ohio, the president said the time was long overdue to invest in America’s infrastructure and the workers who build and maintain it.

“In recent years, Americans have watched as Washington spent trillions of dollars building up foreign countries while allowing our own country’s infrastructure to fall into a state of total disrepair,” he said. “Now is the time to rebuild our country, to take care of our people and fight for our great American workers.”

He delivered the remarks at a training center for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18, where members are heavy-equipment operators, mechanics and surveyors in the construction industry.

Mr. Trump said the crowd was evidence that “American workers are the best in the world.”

Mr. Trump reminded the crowd about the tax cuts he signed in December. He said he cut “job-killing taxes.”

“And we didn’t have one Democrat who voted for that. They want to raise your taxes,” Mr. Trump said.

He is pitching the plan not only as a badly needed upgrade to the transportation and power system that is the backbone of the country, but also as a jobs program and a massive economic boost.

Mr. Trump said the country’s infrastructure is “a total mess.”

“Nearly 40 percent of our bridges were built before the first moon landing. Clogged roads force the average driver to spend 42 hours every year stuck in traffic, costing us $160 billion annually,” he said. “Our mass transit systems are dilapidated and decayed. Nationwide, we average 300 power outages per year, compared to just five per year in the 1980s.”

The aggressive sales pitch is aimed at Congress, where the plan faces resistance to spending and revamping environmental regulations to speed up projects.

The infrastructure plan is a top priority for the president. The legislation could move in pieces, and Mr. Trump wants to push through as much as possible before midterm elections in November.

The plan hinges on spending $200 billion to leverage a total investment of $1.5 trillion from state and local government over 10 years. But that hit solid opposition from Capitol Hill Democrats who want $1 trillion in direct federal spending, paid for by repealing income tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans.

Mr. Trump said some progress had already been made, especially in streamlining the federal approval process to get projects underway faster.

“We are cutting through mountains of red tape,” he said. “We’ve secured more funding for highways, airports, railroads, and our nation’s water infrastructure. And we have obtained from Congress an additional $2 billion to improve veterans’ medical facilities,” he said. “Congress now has the opportunity to build on this momentum and act on a common-sense plan that will make our economy stronger, our roads faster and our families safer. It is a plan for building a stronger America.”

