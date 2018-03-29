LEBANON, Ill. (AP) - President Donald Trump has chosen Illinois state Sen. Kyle McCarter to be the U.S. ambassador to Kenya.

The White House made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, citing McCarter’s charitable efforts in the African nation. The Republican from Lebanon in southern Illinois didn’t run for re-election to the Illinois Senate’s 54th district.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that McCarter applied for the position a year ago and that he and his wife have worked in Kenya for more than 30 years with the Each One feed One International charity, which the couple founded. The organization works with a school helping children and providing a medical clinic that serves about 15,000 people annually.

McCarter told the newspaper he’s preparing for his confirmation hearing with the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee.

