James Eric Davis Jr., a 19-year-old Central Michigan University student suspected of killing his parents inside an on-campus residence hall Friday, allegedly used a gun registered to his father, a police officer and an Iraq War veteran.

Central Michigan University police Chief Bill Yeagley said during a press conference Saturday morning that the firearm used in the double homicide was registered to one of the victims, James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer and Illinois National Guard veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Video surveillance captured the student carrying the gun in the dormitory’s parking lot before entering the building, the chief said. Davis Sr. and the student’s mother, Diva Davis, were subsequently shot to death inside a fourth-floor dorm room, according to authorities.

The student’s parents arrived at CMU, about 70 miles north of Lansing, Friday morning to pick their son up for spring break, the Detroit Free Press reported. It was not clear whether Davis Sr. had brought the gun with him, and the police chief did not disclose its type or model.

The suspect had been at-large for several hours before being arrested early Saturday morning.

“The suspect was seen and reported by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight. Law enforcement personnel responded and arrested the suspect without incident,” CMU said Saturday.

Discussions revolving around Americans’ access to firearms have rekindled in recent weeks after Nikolas Cruz, 19, murdered 17 people inside a Florida high school using a legally purchased semi-automatic rifle, according to police.

