TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - In a rare move, the Florida Senate is going into session on a Saturday in order to move along a bill addressing school safety and gun regulations in the aftermath of the Parkland school shootings.

The Senate will take up the wide-ranging bill for member questions before getting ready for a final vote on Monday.

The annual 60-day session ends Friday, and the Legislature wants to pass a bill responding to the rampage that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Lawmakers are considering raising the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, creating a waiting period for rifle sales, creating new mental health programs for schools and allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools if they receive law enforcement training and the program is approved by local school districts.

