ATLANTA (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of killing a woman who rejected his $8 offer for sex.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that jurors on Friday convicted Felix Shirley of murder in the January 2017 killing of Misha Moore.

Citing the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the newspaper says Shirley was sentenced to life in prison, plus five years.

The newspaper says Shirley had just ended his shift at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Moore approached him. As the two began walking together, Shirley handed Moore $8 for sex. When she told him it wasn’t enough, authorities say Shirley threw her against a wall, kicked and beat her, then shot her with a .22-caliber revolver.

The slaying was captured on surveillance video. Moore’s body was found at the bottom of a stairwell.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.