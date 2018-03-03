LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan legislators and the governor’s office are roiling over two gun-control measures: arming trained teachers and removing guns from individuals with mental health symptoms.

State capitols across America are revisiting gun legislation after the deadliest U.S. school shooting in the last five years ripped through Parkland, Florida. In Lansing, one bill under development would permit teachers and staff to carry firearms inside schools, an idea seeing national resurgence since President Donald Trump floated support in the wake of the Florida tragedy.

Other suggestions percolating in the Republican-controlled Legislature touch upon mental health, though Lansing is divided on how to restrict firearms from individuals with mental illnesses. An idea already introduced in current bills - and endorsed by the governor - is “red flag” legislation to enact a procedure for temporarily confiscating guns from individuals in a threatening mental health crisis.

