LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal undercover drug investigation in Kentucky’s largest city has led to the arrest of three men accused in a homicide stemming from an alleged drug deal gone wrong and plans for revenge.

The Courier Journal reports a federal affidavit outlines wiretapped phone calls and surveillance on the three Louisville men alleged to have carried out a $30,000 murder-for-hire plot to kill 24-year-old Vicente Rodriguez Ramirez.

The wiretaps began last December as part of an investigation into Javier Rodriguez, who Drug Enforcement Administration agents suspect led a local methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana trafficking operation.

In an intercepted call from Jan. 16, agents heard talk of a potential drug buy between Rodriguez and a man later identified as Ramirez.

Four days later, Ramirez was found shot dead inside a vehicle.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.