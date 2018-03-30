COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Seven Democrats, 10 Republicans and a Green Party candidate are vying for the open 12th congressional district seat in Ohio. Two separate primaries will be on May ballots. One is for the remainder of the unexpired term of Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, who left Congress in January. The second is for the full two-year term beginning in January. Here’s a list of the candidates, listed alphabetically by party:
___
DEMOCRAT:
- Edward Albertson
- Danny O’Connor
- Jackie Patton
- John Peters
- John Russell
- Zach Scott
- Doug Wilson
GREEN:
- Joe Manchik
REPUBLICAN:
- John Adams
- Kevin Bacon
- Troy Balderson
- Lawrence Cohen
- Jon Halverstadt
- Tim Kane
- Melanie Leneghan
- Pat Manley
- Carol O’Brien
- Mick Shoemaker, Jr.
SOURCE: AP Research
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.