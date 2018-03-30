Amazon terminated several lobbying contracts related to the issue of an online sales tax, Politico reported on Friday.

The company was working with Squire Patton Boggs and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on the issue of a national online sales tax to be included in the latest spending bill. The measure was not added and so Amazon decided to cut ties with the lobbying groups.

The decision was not a result of the latest tweet from President Trump about Amazon, Politico reported. Mr. Trump said the company is hurting in-store retailers and doesn’t pay fair taxes. This has long been an issue for the president, but he has yet to address the problem.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

