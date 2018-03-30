Amazon terminated several lobbying contracts related to the issue of an online sales tax, Politico reported on Friday.
The company was working with Squire Patton Boggs and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on the issue of a national online sales tax to be included in the latest spending bill. The measure was not added and so Amazon decided to cut ties with the lobbying groups.
The decision was not a result of the latest tweet from President Trump about Amazon, Politico reported. Mr. Trump said the company is hurting in-store retailers and doesn’t pay fair taxes. This has long been an issue for the president, but he has yet to address the problem.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.