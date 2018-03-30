Sen. Chris Coons said Friday it is “obvious” President Trump wants to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and he believes it’s even “likely.”

“I’m very concerned given that President Trump said publicly that it would be a red line if the special counsel started going after his personal finances or his families businesses,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on CNN.

“And we know that starting several weeks ago, that is exactly what is being done in the special counsel investigation,” he added.

Republican leaders have insisted Mr. Trump will not fire Mr. Mueller, but Mr. Coons said his colleagues are too trusting of White House advisers.

“I think they’ve been given assurances by people in the West Wing that they’ve got this under control,” the senator said.

Mr. Mueller is investigating claims of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, but the investigation has already expanded to the president’s family business. Former campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were both charged in the case for work predating their time on the Trump team.

A new report from the FBI shows that Mr. Gates may have been in touch with an associate of Mr. Manafort’s who had contact with a Russian intelligence agent during the 2016 election, according to court documents from Mr. Mueller’s team.

