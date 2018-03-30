Rep. Darrell Issa said Friday that California is on the extreme end of the Democratic Party and seeing the results of these far-left policy decisions.

“We’re a state that they’re playing to the far left. Bernie Sanders here would be considered mainstream. That’s our problem in California. We’re out of touch with reality, and we’re getting away with it for now,” Mr. Issa, a Republican, said on Fox News, referring to Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent.

He said the sanctuary city law, which allows illegal immigrants go unreported to federal authorities, is just one example of how the state is endangering its citizens.

“Our crime is rising, drug problems are rising, homelessness is rising, and with the highest taxes in the nation, we’re also in a projected budget crisis,” Mr. Issa said.

The policy is currently a topic of debate as Orange County, just south of Los Angeles, decided to join a Department of Justice lawsuit against its own state over the issue. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has cracked down on sanctuary cities over the past year, threatening to withhold federal funds to those who do not comply with the law.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.