Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Friday that President Trump likely didn’t know all the political ins and outs of the department.

“I don’t think he’s aware of all the political forces in play at the VA, nor do I expect that he would know that detail, so I don’t think that there was a direct knowledge of the president of all these issues,” Mr. Shulkin said on MSNBC.

The VA secretary was fired by Mr. Trump this week after an Inspector General report highlighted some issues in Mr. Shulkin’s travel expenses last month. He said the firing was likely political and that there was nothing inappropriate about the claims, adding it had more to do with differences in privatizing the agency.

Mr. Shulkin said he was informed of his termination via the president’stweets after speaking with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly about the possibility. He added that he believes the VA should be above politics and that the president does want to do better for veterans.

“I think the president, as he said, is genuine,” he said. “He wants to do better for veterans.”

