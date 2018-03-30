BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Former North Dakota budget director Pam Sharp will return to the state Capitol during next year’s Legislature - as a lobbyist.
Sharp has started working as a principal consultant for Bismarck-based Olson Effertz Lobbying and Consulting.
Sharp recently retired after three decades in state government, including the last 15 as director of the Office of Management and Budget.
She tells The Bismarck Tribune that to be back in a legislative session in a different role should be “very interesting.”
