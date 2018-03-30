By - Associated Press - Friday, March 30, 2018

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Former North Dakota budget director Pam Sharp will return to the state Capitol during next year’s Legislature - as a lobbyist.

Sharp has started working as a principal consultant for Bismarck-based Olson Effertz Lobbying and Consulting.

Sharp recently retired after three decades in state government, including the last 15 as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

She tells The Bismarck Tribune that to be back in a legislative session in a different role should be “very interesting.”

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide