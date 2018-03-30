Kellyanne Conway said Friday that despite the infrastructure funding allotted in the recent spending bill, Democrats still need to work with President Trump to address the issue.

“He’s asking the Democrats to come to the table,” Mrs. Conway, counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

She said there are actions the president can take unilaterally to fix infrastructure issues, but she said he wants ideas from Democrats as well.

“There are many things this president will do,” Mrs. Conway said, but she did not elaborate on what actions the president may take on his own.

Infrastructure is one issue that Mr. Trump and Democrats seemingly agreed on during the 2016 presidential campaign. He promised to fund domestic spending projects to boost the manufacturing sector of the economy, as well as address the issue of crumbling roads and bridges.

