TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Federal officers seized more than 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine after finding the drugs hidden in a woman’s car at the Nogales port of entry’s Mariposa Crossing.
Customs and Border Protection said the woman taken into custody Wednesday night is a 23-year-old Tucson resident but did not release her name.
According to CBP, the methamphetamine was found in the car’s panels and firewall after a narcotics detection dog alerted to an order it’s trained to detect.
CBP estimated the drugs’ value at over $182,400.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.