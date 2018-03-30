New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Friday that he supported removing Confederate statues in his city because it gives prominence to a negative time.

“You can’t change history by taking a statue down. You’re just moving it to another place,” Mr. Landrieu, a Democrat, said on CNN.

“These particular monuments occupy prominent places and reflect only four years of New Orleans’ 300-year history, crowding out all of the other history,” he said.

Mr. Landrieu wrote a book titled “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History” about his thought process regarding the removal of the statues.

Confederate monuments became a heated topic of conversation last summer when a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted into violence leaving one person dead. White nationalists, including neo-Nazis and Klansmen, had gathered to protest the removal of a Confederate statue and were met with counterprotesters. The incident sparked a nationwide call for the removal of such statues across the country.

