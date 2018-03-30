PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Peoria Public Schools has purchased stun guns for its security officers, who have been trained and certified to use them.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the district won’t distribute the stun guns until it buys insurance and the school board approves a policy on when and how to use the weapons.

A school board committee reviewed a draft of the new policy Thursday. The proposed policy includes details on issues including what to consider before using stun gun, what makes use necessary, where to aim the stun gun and how use should be documented and reported.

Illinois state law currently prohibits school security officers from carrying firearms in schools. Peoria schools Director of Safety Demario Boone says school security officers need an option. He says “they’re not armed, they’ve had knives pulled on them.”

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.