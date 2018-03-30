Russia tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear weapon called Sarmat Friday for the second time, one day after declaring the expulsion of 60 U.S. diplomats from the nation.

Russia’s defense ministry tweeted video of the launch and said Sarmat will “replace the Soviet-era #Voevoda.”

President Vladimir Putin boasted in his state-of-the-nation speech earlier in the month that his missiles can’t be intercepted and it would make NATO’s missile defense “useless,” The Associated Press reported at the time.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told the AP in response in early March: “We need to ensure we have a credible nuclear deterrent, and we are confident that we are prepared to defend this nation no matter what.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.