Rep. Scott Taylor said Friday the government is ultimately responsible for veterans’ medical care.

“There should be more private care available to veterans, however, it is the duty of the government to take care and have responsibility for our veterans,” Mr. Taylor, Virginia Republican, said on CNN.

President Trump fired outgoing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin this week over reported differences in privatizing the agency. Mr. Shulkin also said the move was political after some of his travel expenses were disputed by the Inspector General.

Mr. Taylor, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee, said that his interactions with Mr. Shulkin were always positive, but that Mr. Trump’s designated replacement will also likely serve the agency well.

“Secretary Shulkin, I think, has done a good job. I’ve had the chance to meet with him many times. He’s sat in many hearings with me over the years — in Appropriations Committee over the budget of Veterans Affairs,” Mr. Taylor said.

The president named his personal physician, Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, to the post. The position requires Senate confirmation.

