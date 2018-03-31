President Trump blasted California Gov. Jerry Brown Saturday for pardoning five illegal immigrants who are facing possible deportation.

“Governor Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @FoxNews,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The pardons were among 70 pre-Easter clemency actions granted by Mr. Brown. The majority were convicted of drug-related or other nonviolent crimes, the governor’s office said.

The pardoned illegal immigrants are:

• Sokha Chhan, who is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending deportation to Cambodia. He was convicted of inflicting corporal injury with the intent to terrorize his spouse.

• Daniel Maher, a native of Macau who was sentenced in 1995 for kidnapping, robbery and using a firearm. He was detained by ICE in 2015.

• Phann Pheach, a native of Thailand convicted in 2005 for possession of a controlled substance for sale and obstructing a police officer. He has been detained by ICE and is facing possible deportation to Cambodia.

• Francisco Acevedo Alaniz, convicted of vehicle theft.

• Sergio Mena, sentenced in 2003 for possession of a controlled substance for sale.

The administration is suing California over its statewide status as a sanctuary for illegal immigrants, shielding them from possible deportation by federal authorities.

Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.