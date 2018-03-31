President Trump said Saturday that The Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, should register as a lobbyist for Amazon in Washington.

In a tweet about the U.S. Postal service losing money on delivery of Amazon packages, Mr. Trump said the losses amount to billions of dollars for U.S. taxpayers.

“The Failing N.Y. Times reports that ‘the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,’ and that…does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “If the P.O. ‘increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.’ This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”

The president has feuded frequently with The Post, which has been highly critical of his presidency. Last summer, he called the newspaper a “lobbyist weapon” for Amazon.

Mr. Trump also has criticized Amazon, saying it doesn’t pay enough state or local taxes and hurts traditional brick-and-mortar retail businesses.

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

…does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.