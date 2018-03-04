HOUSTON — Houston police say a man who put on a bulletproof vest at a party has been killed after another man attending the party fired a shot at him.
Police are searching for the man who fired the fatal shot early Sunday. Investigators say forensics tells will determine if the gunshot went through the vest or struck an uncovered area.
Police believe about six to eight people were attending the party.
Houston Homicide Sgt. Mark Hollbrook says while it’s unusual for people to put on body armor and play with guns at a party, “these things happen sometimes.”
The name of the victim hasn’t been immediately disclosed.
