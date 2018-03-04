Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday said he doesn’t think President Trump is being served well by his staff and that the situation has been made worse by Mr. Trump’s bringing on family members to serve in high-level positions in his administration.

“The problem is the president has been ill-served, in my view, by staff over the period of the last 15 months, where they create a lot of the distractions through their infighting, their leaking,” Mr. Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“The situation is made much worse by the fact that when you have family members in the White House, it makes it much more difficult,” he said.

Mr. Christie, who was the head of Mr. Trump’s transition team before being abruptly replaced by Vice President Mike Pence, said many people had counseled the president on members of his family receiving official White House positions.

“Not because they weren’t competent or qualified or that the president didn’t trust them, but because circumstances come up that the president couldn’t have been aware of,” he said.

“And in a normal situation, you might terminate a staff member for that reason,” he said, adding it becomes a lot more difficult “if you’re going to be sitting at Thanksgiving dinner with that person.”

Mr. Christie says all staff has to be thinking in terms of what’s best for the president.

“I think what the staff has to do is, in fact, what Hope Hicks I think did,” he said, referring to Ms. Hicks, the White House communications director who announced last week she was resigning.

Mr. Christie said that amid the handling of abuse allegations involving former White House staffer Rob Porter and other issues, Ms. Hicks saw that she was becoming “a distraction” for the president.

“She did the noble thing, in my view, which was to say you know what? If I’m not a hundred percent an asset for the president, I’m going to back away,” he said.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top adviser, recently had his security clearance level downgraded and has been the subject of renewed scrutiny over his and his family’s business interests.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, is also a top adviser to Mr. Trump.

As a U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, Mr. Christie prosecuted Charles Kushner, Jared’s father, for tax evasion and other issues during the 2000s, though he insisted last year that was “ancient history.”

Reince Priebus, the former White House chief of staff, acknowledged on the program that employing family members does complicate things, but that Jared Kushner and Ms. Trump have gotten into more of a groove recently.

He said that in the past six to eight months, the two “have really found, I think, a sort of place for them that fits in nicely with their portfolio.”

“I think over time, they found a much better place,” Mr. Priebus said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.