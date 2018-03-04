SAN DIEGO (AP) - A Navy sailor in California who confessed to dealing drugs and received a 14-month prison sentence will be dishonorably discharged from the military.
The Navy-Marine Corps Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. last week upheld the sentence handed down to Airman Jasmine McClendon during her court-martial in San Diego last May.
She’ll be reduced to the Navy’s lowest rank and removed from the service on a dishonorable discharge.
Her attorneys requested a less-severe bad conduct discharge, but the tribunal unanimously disagreed.
The Union-Tribune newspaper reports Sunday that McClendon, who was at Naval Air Station Lemoore in Central California, sold drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and LSD.
A dishonorable discharge triggers a wide range of other sanctions, including the loss of veterans’ benefits and the right to possess firearms.
___
Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com
